Four held for posing as circle office staff in Sonapur land registration scam

GUWAHATI: Sonapur Police have arrested a four-member group accused of defrauding members of the public by promising land registration in exchange for money.

The arrests were made following specific inputs, with a police team led by officer-in-charge Manoj Baruah conducting an operation to apprehend the accused.

The individuals have been identified as Riyajul Islam (22), Saiful Islam (26), Mojamil Haque (40), and Istaqul Hussain (21).

According to police, the accused allegedly posed as employees of the Sonapur Circle Office and had been cheating people over a period of time.

A case has been registered at Sonapur Police Station under Case No. 32/2026, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

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