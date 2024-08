Guwahati: A four-year-old girl succumbed to death on Friday after being critically injured in a transformer blast at Birubari, Guwahati, on July 17. She had been receiving treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s Burn High Dependency Unit (HDU) for 16 days. Mira's mother, Rinki Tiwari, also suffered severe burn injuries and passed away on July 23.

