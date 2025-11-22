Mazbat Police crack down on drug trade, seize cannabis worth ₹5.5 Lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a fresh crackdown, Mazbat police once again seized illegal cannabis during an operation carried out around 4 am on November 20. A total of 11 kgs of prohibited cannabis was recovered during the raid. Acting on confidential information, Mazbat police conducted a secret operation at Laigangpara village under Mazbat area, where the cannabis was found stored inside the residence of the accused. Police have arrested one peddler, a resident of Laigangpara village under Mazbat police station. According to police sources, the accused had been storing the seized cannabis at his home for illegal trade. The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Nilabhjyoti Nath, along with SI Akon Chandra Sharma, ASI Afsar Ali, and personnel of the police battalion. The international market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 5,50,000.

