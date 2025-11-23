Assam: 110 kg of illegal cannabis seized in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant achievement on Friday evening at around 4 PM, Mazbat Police and the 23rd Battalion of the SSB conducted a joint operation and seized 110 kilograms of illegal cannabis. Acting on secret information, the team launched a raid in the Nojora Chudem Puri village under Mazbat Police Station, leading to the recovery of the huge consignment.

On Saturday at around 2 PM, the police arrested one person involved in the smuggling and later sent him to jail.

The arrested individual hails from Nojora Gujenpuri village under Mazbat Police Station. According to police sources, the accused was transporting the consignment from Arunachal Pradesh when he was apprehended by the police and SSB personnel.

The interstate market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 11 lakh.

Mazbat Police have registered a case under Case No. 62/25 and further investigation is underway.

