Garima Saikia Garg Explains Absence from Zubeen Justice Protests

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg said she was staying away from public protests demanding justice for the singer to avoid complicating the ongoing judicial proceedings.

In a statement shared on social media, Garima and Palmee Borthakur said their demand for truth and justice remained unchanged. They explained that, as complainants in the case, they had been advised by experienced lawyers to exercise caution while the trial was underway.

Citing Supreme Court judgments and the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, the statement highlighted concerns that public agitation and media coverage could be perceived as attempts to influence judicial proceedings. However, Garima clarified that the family respected people's right to express their views and hold peaceful protests.

The family expressed dissatisfaction over the bail granted to some accused and urged the government to oppose pending bail applications and challenge existing bail orders through appropriate legal channels. They also sought regular updates on the case and effective legal representation.

Garima thanked the people of Assam for their continued support and urged them not to interpret the family's absence from protests as a lack of commitment to the cause.

"Zubeen was never only our family's. Zubeen belongs to the people of Assam," the statement said, reiterating the family's resolve to secure justice through due process of law.

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