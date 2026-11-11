Gauhati High Court Judge expresses wish to recuse from Zubeen case; bail hearing continues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati High Court judge Anjan Moni Kalita expressed his desire to recuse himself from proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, citing his friendship with one of the accused.

Justice Kalita said he wanted to withdraw to ensure a fair and transparent judicial process. However, counsel for Nandeshwar Bora submitted that his client was not an accused in the alleged conspiracy. Following the submission, the judge participated in the bail hearing. Bora, Zubeen Garg's bodyguard, did not get relief during the hearing of his bail petition on Tuesday. The High Court directed that the information sheet from the lower court be submitted before it.

Bora had earlier secured bail from the Special Court in a separate case relating to disproportionate assets. However, he remained in jail in connection with the singer's death and was seeking bail in that case.