Gauhati High Court Seeks Explanation on Stalled Silpukhuri Park Beautification

The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to explain why the beautification work at the historic Silpukhuri Park in Guwahati was stopped when the project was nearly complete — with only 20 per cent of work left to finish.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury heard the matter, with Advocate General D. Saikia submitting that the government would need to take stock of the situation before reporting back to the court.
The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2026.
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Saikia told the bench that if there are no major obstacles, the beautification project can be completed and the park reopened to the public.
The court is now awaiting the Advocate General's statement after he takes formal instructions in the matter.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the centre of the case concerns the prolonged closure of Silpukhuri Park, which was shut for landscaping and beautification work approximately two years ago.
The petitioners contend that while 80 per cent of the work has been completed, the park has remained closed without explanation — and that there is no clear reason why the project has not been pushed to full completion before being reopened to the public.
The PIL also draws attention to the heritage significance of the site. The Silpukhuri pond is believed to have been dug during the reign of Ahom King Raja Rajeshwar Singha, making it a site of considerable historical value.
The pond has long served as a water reservoir and heritage landmark, and sits in one of the most densely populated parts of Guwahati — making it a vital green lung for the surrounding community.
The park's journey through the courts is not new. An earlier writ petition filed in 2009 (WP 1787/2009) led to repairs at the pond, and the restored space was inaugurated on November 1, 2010.
Since then, it has served as a popular gathering spot for senior citizens, children, women, morning walkers, and residents seeking open green space in the city.
The government's decision to undertake further beautification through landscaping came roughly two years ago — but the park has remained locked to the public ever since, prompting the current PIL.