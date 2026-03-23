Gauhati High Court Seeks Explanation on Stalled Silpukhuri Park Beautification

The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to explain why the beautification work at the historic Silpukhuri Park in Guwahati was stopped when the project was nearly complete — with only 20 per cent of work left to finish.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury heard the matter, with Advocate General D. Saikia submitting that the government would need to take stock of the situation before reporting back to the court.

The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2026.

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