Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) suspends 3 students over ragging, harassment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Authorities at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) expelled three students for violating disciplinary norms, including allegations of misconduct with a female classmate and incidents of ragging and harassment of a junior.

Two students were expelled after complaints alleged that they had subjected junior students to ragging and mental harassment. Authorities barred one of them from the institution for six months, while the other received a three-month suspension.

In a separate case, a final-year student and boarder of Boys' Hostel No. 4 was expelled for six months following allegations that he had repeatedly engaged in misconduct with a female classmate.

According to GMCH sources, the complainant had first lodged a complaint regarding indecent proposals against the student last year. The accused had earlier apologised to the complainant and assured the authorities that he would not repeat such behaviour.

However, the complainant and her guardian later approached the college authorities again, alleging that the student had continued to harass her.

An FIR was subsequently lodged against the student at the All Women Police Station Pan Bazar, where a case (No. 7/2026) has been registered against him.

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