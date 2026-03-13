Silchar: Body of class IX student found inside hostel toilet, ragging alleged

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a shocking incident, the body of a student was found inside the hostel toilet of the Pailapool Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakhipur. The deceased, identified as Arindam Das, was a student of class IX and had joined the Navodaya Vidyalaya just four months ago. A suicide note was recovered from Arindam's attire, which indicated that the tragic incident was a case of ragging.

The suicide note suggested that three senior students used to physically and mentally harass Arindam regularly. Local police station OC Biswas Kumar Rana said that the note found on Arindam's body was being examined.

