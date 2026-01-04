Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Superspecialty Hospital Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College Superspecialty Hospital marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated its 5th anniversary on Thursday with a grand ceremony held at the CN Centre Auditorium. The event gathered medical professionals, administrators, and the hospital’s staff to reflect on its achievements, challenges, and future aspirations.

The ceremony featured a speech by GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya. Dr Baishya highlighted the hospital’s outstanding contributions to healthcare in Assam and beyond, emphasizing that GMCH has become one of the top institutions in India. He claimed that GMCH is one of the ten leading hospitals recognized for their capacity in organ transplantation in the nation.

Dr Baishya particularly praised GMCH’s success in kidney transplantation, noting that over 32 kidney transplants have been successfully performed, bringing life-saving treatments to countless patients in the region. He further added that laparoscopy surgeries have been made more affordable, especially for families facing financial difficulties.

The anniversary celebration also featured several prominent figures, including administrative chief and senior professor in the Urology Department Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua.

