Gauhati University employee detained for alleged extortion

Guwahati: In a significant development, a temporary employee of Gauhati University was detained on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from students. The accused, identified as Ankur Barman, was apprehended from the university premises earlier in the day.

According to reports, Barman was employed in the office of the Controller of Examinations. He allegedly solicited money from students, promising various services in return. Police investigations have revealed that the accused had been engaging in such illegal activities for a prolonged period.

A police official from the Jalukbari Outpost, speaking to the media, confirmed the arrest. "Barman was an employee of Gauhati University who used to extort funds from different students. We arrested him yesterday, and he is now in custody," the official stated.

The police are currently investigating the extent of Barman's activities and are urging affected students to come forward with any information. The university administration has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

