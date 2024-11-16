Guwahati: Assam Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Silpgram, Honoring Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Assam, in association with the Assam Institute of Research of Tribal and Scheduled Caste, observed the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Silpgram in Guwahati.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Tribal Affairs (Plain) Ranoj Pegu, who also holds the education portfolio, said, "The tribal people live where there is nature. They have been conserving nature through their daily way of life since time immemorial. They never shy away from preserving their own culture and traditions. The schemes-the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Scheme-launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the all-round development of the tribal people have brought rays of hope into their lives. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also made all arrangements for providing land pattas to tribal people living in hills in the state."

The minister further said that the central government has approved Rs 366 crore for the construction of 87 hostels for tribal students in the state. "The state government has also taken up measures for the construction of markets so as to make tribal people sell their products," he said.

The function felicitated people who performed better in their respective fields. Some of them are Padum Boro, Anup Kumar Rabha, Uttam Teron, and Keni Basumatary. The department also provided power tillers to six tribal farmers. Secretary to the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain) Binita Pegu, Director Udayaditya Gogoi, and central Sushil Kumar Biman were also present at the function.

