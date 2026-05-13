Gauhati University holds blood cancer awareness and stem cell donor drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The NSS Cell of Gauhati University, in association with DKMS Foundation India, Bangalore organized an awareness programme on Blood Cancer followed by a Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive at the university campus on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University and Programme Coordinator, GUNSS Cell. In his inaugural address, Dr. Kakati highlighted the importance of creating awareness about blood cancer and encouraged students and youth to come forward for stem cell donation to help save precious lives.

The resource person for the programme, Saswati Dutta from DKMS Foundation India, delivered an informative talk on blood cancer, stem cell donation, and the donor registration process. She elaborated on how stem cell donors can provide hope and a second chance at life to patients suffering from blood-related disorders.

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