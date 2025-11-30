Blood Donation Camp Held in Barpeta to Support Cancer Patients

Barpeta: In a continued effort to support cancer patients, the Guru Prasad Foundation of Barpeta organised a blood donation camp on November 30, which is a significant step in its ongoing social service initiatives. The organisation has been actively working for years to extend financial and medical assistance to individuals battling cancer, supported mainly through monthly contributions from its members.

This year’s blood donation camp was launched to ensure a timely blood supply for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Members of the foundation, along with many local residents, came forward voluntarily to donate blood and show solidarity with those fighting the disease. The event witnessed encouraging participation, reflecting the community’s growing awareness and willingness to stand by patients in need.

Officials of the Guru Prasad Foundation stated that regular blood availability is difficult for many cancer patients, especially those undergoing chemotherapy or major medical procedures. The foundation expressed gratitude to all the donors and well-wishers who contributed to the success of the camp.

The event was organised in collaboration with HDFC Bank, Barpeta Branch, which provided logistical and financial support to the initiative.

With such continued efforts, the Guru Prasad Foundation has aimed to strengthen community involvement and expand its support network for cancer patients in the region.