STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mahila Samanvay, Gauhati University, organised a Chhatri Sanmilan on the theme 'Stress Less, Live More' at the Seminar Hall of the New Academic Building on November 18, with a focus on helping girl students manage stress and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Gauhati University Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma attended the programme as the chief guest, while Director of Student Welfare Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati was the guest of honour. Clinical psychologist Dr. Nimi Borgohain of GNRC Guwahati delivered the keynote address.

In her welcome address, programme convener Prof. Kalpana Bora, Head of the Department of Physics, highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body alongside academic achievements. She also spoke about the role of women and mothers in shaping responsible and empathetic citizens.

Prof. Sarma emphasised the relevance of the theme and urged students to respect their parents. He said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at the holistic development of students who would contribute to building Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Dr. Kakati advised students to use social media responsibly, manage their screen time and avoid unhealthy comparisons with others. He also stressed the importance of learning to remain content.