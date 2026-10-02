PDUAM Dalgaon Hosts Student Mental Well-Being Training with DMHP and AIIMS Experts

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MANGALDAI: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, in collaboration with the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), Darrang, organised a 'Student Mental Wellbeing Training Programme' at the college campus at Dalgaon on Wednesday.

The programme was organised with the dedicated efforts and support of Dr Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, Principal, PDUAM, Dalgaon, and Dr Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Team Coordinator.

Pranjal Thakuria, Psychiatric Social Worker (PSW), Mangaldai Civil Hospital, along with the team from AIIMS Guwahati, participated as resource persons and imparted training on various aspects of student mental health and well-being.

The event was supported by AIIMS Guwahati, the Students' Health and Welfare Cell and the Student Services Centre of PDUAM, Dalgaon, and the Education Department, Government of Assam - including Secondary Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, and Samagra Shiksha Axom.

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