Gauhati University holds workshop on AI integration in media for journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University (GU), organised a daylong workshop on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in media for working journalists as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, inaugurated the workshop and emphasised the importance of using AI as a supportive tool in journalism while upholding ethical standards and professional values.

Dr Debanga Raj Neog, Assistant Professor at the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati, attended the programme as the key resource person. Journalists from around 18 media organisations across Assam participated in the workshop.

The programme also featured the release of 'Introduction to Digital Media,' authored by Dr Chandan Kumar Goswami, Assistant Professor, and Dr Zakirul Alam, Teaching Associate, of the department.

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