NSS Unit of Gargaon College organizes blood donation drive

SIVASAAR: The NSS Unit of Gargaon College in collaboration with IQAC, Eco Club, Gargaon College Teacher Unit, Gargaon College Students' Union and Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar organized a blood donation drive in the college premises on Monday.

The drive aimed to address the growing need for blood donations and encourage volunteers to contribute to this noble cause. The drive commenced with an inaugural function graced by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, who set the tone by donating blood himself. He appreciated the efforts of the NSS Unit of the college for its endeavour in this regard. Dr. Rimjim Borah, the Programme Officer of the NSS Unit, highlighted the objectives of the drive, emphasizing the importance of aiding those in need.

Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, delivered a welcoming speech, underlining the significance of blood donation for both donors and recipients. Dr. Mahanta also stressed on the need for blood donation and appreciated the volunteers for coming forward for this noble act. Dr. Dijen Koch, SM & HO Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Jayasagar conducted an awareness session, enlightening attendees about the critical role of blood donation in saving lives. In this drive Jolly Mahanta, wife of Dr. Mahanta inspired all by voluntarily donating her blood. Despite initial enthusiasm from 100 volunteers, only 35 were able to donate due to medical constraints such as low haemoglobin and weight issues.

Dr. Mintu Gogoi, Assistant Professor of Commerce, Gargaon College and Dr. Bidyananda Borkakoty, HOD of Education, a medical team from Sivsagar Civil Hospital took part in the successful execution of the blood donation drive. They cooperated in every aspect related to the drive for the smooth operation and positive outcomes. The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation extended to all donors, faculty members, and volunteers by Dr. Rimjim Borah, acknowledging their vital contributions to the success of the blood donation drive. The event not only bolstered community spirit but served as a reminder to be kind to others by donating blood.

