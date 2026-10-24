Gauhati University invites Applications for French, Russian Certificate Courses

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Department of Foreign Languages at Gauhati University has invited applications for its one-year postgraduate certificate programmes in French and Russian for the 2026-27 academic session.

The programmes aim to develop foreign language proficiency among graduates and enhance their prospects in higher education, employment and international cultural exchange.

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of applications is October 27.

Interested candidates can download the application form from the university's official websites, [www.gauhati.ac.in](http://www.gauhati.ac.in) and admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

For further information, applicants may contact the Department of Foreign Languages by email at foreignlanguagesgu@gmail.com, (mailto:foreignlanguagesgu@gmail.com) or by phone on 99579523820.