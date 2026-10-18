Gauhati High Court Orders Assam University VC to Step Down Over Appointment Irregularities

A Correspondent

Silchar: In a major blow to Assam University, the Gauhati High Court directed Dr Rajive Mohan Pant, the Vice Chancellor, to immediately hand over his responsibilities to an eligible person at the university.

Justice N. Unnikrishnan Nair, in his order issued on October 14, had clearly underlined that Pant "has no right to continue as the Vice Chancellor, Assam University" since his appointment was in clear violation of the provisions of the Regulation of 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018 and hence "such appointment is legally unsustainable".

However, the court order specified that he would not have to return the salary and allowances he had already received. The Court further directed the authorities concerned to initiate the process of selecting a new vice chancellor and conclude it within 4 weeks.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath, the Registrar of Assam University, told this correspondent that though they had not yet received the certified copy of the High Court order, he had already forwarded the online copy to the Union Education Ministry. "At this juncture, it is premature for me to state whether the High Court order will be challenged or whether Professor Pant will step down. We are waiting for communications from the Ministry," Nath clarified.

Interestingly, Pant's term would expire in January 2027, and Assam University had already initiated the process for the appointment of the next vice chancellor.

Professor Dr Samir Behera of Assam University had filed the writ petition with the Gauhati High Court challenging the appointment of Dr Pant as the Vice Chancellor. Behera specifically charged that Pant lacked the required experience of serving for at least 10 years as a professor at a university or a reputed research or academic administrative organisation. Further, Pant, in his application, disclosed that he had secured 53.33 per cent marks in his master's degree examination and subsequently attained a Ph.D. On the other hand, Pant served as a professor in the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and TSC of Arunachal Pradesh for 7 years and as Director of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Guwahati, for 6 years and 7 months. He had not served as a professor for 10 years.

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