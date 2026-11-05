Gauhati University launches 2026 Inter-College Youth Festival with 1,000 students

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University inaugurated its 2026 Inter-College Youth Festival on Wednesday, bringing together around 1,000 students from more than 60 colleges across Assam for four days of cultural competitions.

Organised by the University Sports Board in association with the Postgraduate Students' Union, the festival features around 40 events covering music, dance, literature and other cultural disciplines.

A special attraction is the competition 'Assamese Modern Songs in the Voice of Zubeen Garg', being held for the second consecutive year to honour the late singer's musical legacy.

Inaugurating the festival, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta described it as an important platform for nurturing young talent and creativity. Actress Aimee Baruah and singer Bidisha Devi attended the cultural procession as distinguished guests.

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