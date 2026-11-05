Guwahati

Sudhakantha Award to Honor Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami and Pokhila Lekthepi in 2026

Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam, honours Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami and Karbi folk singer Pokhila Lekthepi with its top cultural award.
Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam (SMA), has announced its highest honour, the "Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Harmony Award", for two distinguished personalities for the respective periods of 2021-23 and 2023-25.

The award for 2021-23 will be conferred on Dr Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, while the award for 2023-25 will go to Padma Shri awardee Pokhila Lekthepi, a renowned singer of Karbi folk music. The awards will be formally presented at a colourful ceremony on November 5, 2026, at the auditorium of Bokajan Sports Association in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district.

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Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam
Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Harmony Award