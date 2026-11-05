Sudhakantha Award to Honor Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami and Pokhila Lekthepi in 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam (SMA), has announced its highest honour, the "Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Harmony Award", for two distinguished personalities for the respective periods of 2021-23 and 2023-25.

The award for 2021-23 will be conferred on Dr Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, while the award for 2023-25 will go to Padma Shri awardee Pokhila Lekthepi, a renowned singer of Karbi folk music. The awards will be formally presented at a colourful ceremony on November 5, 2026, at the auditorium of Bokajan Sports Association in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district.

Also Read: Guwahati Court Sentences Ariful Ali to Three Years in Kidnapping Case