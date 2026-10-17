Gauhati University leads NE with 6 faculties in global top 2% scientist list

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AZARA: Six faculty members of Gauhati University (GU) have been featured in the 2026 World's Top 2% Scientists list, placing the university among the leading institutions in the Northeast in terms of representation in the prestigious global listing.

The recognition highlights the university's contribution to scientific research and academic excellence. The list is compiled using research output and citation-based indicators and is associated with Stanford University and Elsevier, a Netherlands-based academic publishing and research analytics company.

The faculty members recognised are Professor Bhupendra Nath Goswami, ANRF PM Professor and Professor of Excellence at Gauhati University; Professor Prodeep Phukan and Professor Ranjit Thakuria of the Department of Chemistry; Professor Bipan Hazarika of the Department of Mathematics; Dr Arun Kumar Dutta of the Department of Botany; and Dr Lachit Dutta of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

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