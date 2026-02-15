Gauhati University National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers leave for national camp

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of ten National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Gauhati University (GU) and its affiliated colleges left on Saturday to participate in the National Integration Camp to be held from February 17 to 23 at Marian College, Kuttikkanam, Kerala. The delegation was led by Programme Officer Imran Mozid. The camp, organized under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to promote national unity and cultural exchange among youth from across the country. University officials, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, conveyed their best wishes to the team for a successful participation.

