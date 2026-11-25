GUWAHATI: The Niren Barua Memorial Recitation Competition 2026, organised by New Art Players (NAP), concluded successfully at the New Art Players Cultural Complex in Guwahati on Tuesday, with 29 participants taking part.

Kasturima Das won the first prize, while Jhunakankan Bhuyan secured the second position and Juhita Kalita finished third. Manisha Kalita, Karabi Saikia, Upasana Mahanta and Pragyanjyoti Bhuyan received special commendations from the judges.

The competition marked a tribute to Niren Barua, a celebrated actor, director and former All India Radio newsreader whose contribution to Assam's cultural landscape spanned nearly four decades. NAP has organised the annual competition in his memory since 2006.

Eminent recitation artiste Abani Kumar Bora inaugurated the event, while actor and director Baharul Islam attended the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. The judging panel comprised Indrajit Das, Dr Abani Kumar Choudhury and Jyoti Narayan Nath.

The programme also featured songs by NAP members and a dance performance based on Partha Sarathi Mahanta's poem Moi Shilpi. It concluded with the rendition of Assam's State Anthem, O Mur Apunar Desh, a press release said.

Also Read: Bangladesh's Demand for Stolen Bikes Drives Motorcycle Theft Surge in Shillong