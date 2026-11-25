STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tej Hazarika, son of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, delivered the 10th Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Lecture at Gauhati University on Monday, highlighting his father's humanistic vision and its relevance to universal brotherhood.

Speaking on the topic "Bhupen Hazarika as a Bridge Between the Historical Humanism of India to a Global, Universal Humanism" at PD Hall, Tej Hazarika discussed his father's cultural pluralism and belief in humanity, and how these ideals connected India's intellectual and cultural traditions with universal human values.

He also sang several of his father's songs, including 'Modarore Phul' and 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe', drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The programme was inaugurated by former Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mridul Hazarika and presided over by Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust Chairperson Rajat Baran Mahanta. More than 200 students, faculty members, researchers, media professionals and members of the public attended the event.

Tej Hazarika was felicitated by Trust Director of Programmes Bhaskarjyoti Bhuyan. Prof Padmini Bhuyan Baroah welcomed the gathering, while Gauhati University Registrar Prof Utpal Kumar Sarma and other senior officials and professors attended the programme.

The lecture was organised by the Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust in collaboration with the university's Department of English Language Teaching and Department of Communication and Journalism, and the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. Tej Hazarika dedicated the lecture to late Dr Anamika Ray.

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