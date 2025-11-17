Gauhati University NSS Cell marks Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University joined nationwide celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary by organizing a tree plantation programme through its NSS Cell at Thakuria Para Village in Azara, along the banks of the Kalamoni River. The event was inaugurated by Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and NSS Programme Co-ordinator of Gauhati University, who planted a Nahor sapling to commence the drive. In his remarks, he stressed the importance of afforestation in addressing global warming and emphasized the need to strengthen environmental awareness. NSS volunteers from the university campus planted more than one hundred saplings as part of the initiative.

