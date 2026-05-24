Gauhati University Organises Webinar to Raise Awareness Against Dowry Practice

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Gauhati University, in association with the GUNSS Cell, organised a webinar on the theme "Anti Dowry Movement: An Awareness Campaign" with the objective of raising awareness against the dowry system and promoting gender equality and social justice among students and the wider community.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Kamaluddin Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Gauhati University. Addressing participants, he stressed the importance of collective social responsibility and the active involvement of younger generations in eliminating the dowry system from society.

Director of Students' Welfare Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati welcomed the dignitaries, faculty members, students, NSS volunteers and participants attending the event. He highlighted the significance of awareness drives and educational initiatives in creating a society free from dowry practices.

The resource person for the webinar, Dr Bidula Sarma, Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, delivered a detailed presentation on the anti-dowry movement. She discussed various social, psychological and legal aspects associated with dowry practices and encouraged students to play an active role in bringing about positive social change.

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