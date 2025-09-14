Gauhati University scholars join Tamil classical workshop in Chennai

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for Assam, 28 research scholars from Gauhati University’s Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies have joined the Tamil Classical Workshop at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. This is the first time scholars from Assam have been invited to participate in the prestigious programme, supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The week-long workshop, running from September 10 to 16, was inaugurated by CICT Director Professor R. Chandrasekaran, who highlighted the institute’s efforts to preserve and expand the Tamil language, India’s first to be recognized as classical. Since its establishment in 2008, CICT has conducted over 100 such workshops.

During the visit, the scholars also had an interaction with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, underscoring the spirit of academic and cultural exchange between the two states.

Speakers at the event praised Assam’s linguistic and cultural richness. Professor K. Sambathkumar of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research lauded the recognition of Assamese as a classical language last year and emphasized the role of regional languages in strengthening India’s unity.

Drawing parallels between Assamese and Tamil heritage, Professor P. Marudhanayagam, former Head of English at Pondicherry Central University, cited the contributions of saints Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva. He noted how traditions like Borgeet and Bhaona continue to enrich Assamese culture, recalling with delight the Borgeet “Tejore Kamalapati” in this context. He also reminded participants that the first Indian translation of the Ramayana was into Tamil.

