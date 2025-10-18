Zubeen Garg's death case: Singapore police suspects no ‘foul play’ in preliminary investigation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday stated that it has not found any foul play in the preliminary investigations conducted on Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore on September 19. The completion of the investigation is likely to take three months, and the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, according to a statement issued by SPF today.

The SPF statement said that it is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg's death and urged the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.

The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. "Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," the statement read.

It is further stated that, upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI).

It is explained that a CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. It is also stated that the SPF's findings will be made public at the conclusion of the investigation.

Despite the fact that it was still in the midst of its investigations, the SPF stated that it had extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Zubeen Garg and the SPF's preliminary findings to the High Commission of India, upon their request, on October 1, 2025.

The SPF also stated that it is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time.

The statement went on to say, "We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information."

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while refusing to comment on the statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), said, "Assam Police will have a meeting with Singapore Police on October 21. Things will be much clearer after that. We will know how the investigation is being conducted and the pace of the investigation."

