STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday accused the BJP of maintaining links with drug syndicates, alleging that while the government publicly projects a tough stance against narcotics, its organisational machinery is allegedly being financed by money generated through drug networks.

Addressing to the media at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the state government had failed to take effective measures to curb the growing drug menace despite repeated claims of action by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He alleged that the government was carrying out arrests merely for publicity and electoral gains, while drug trafficking continued to increase across the state. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier warnings about the drug problem in Punjab and other parts of the country, Gogoi said the BJP had criticised him instead of addressing the issue seriously.

Gogoi also alleged that BJP leaders had links with drug syndicates and cited an incident in Manipur where, he claimed, a police officer had alleged that accused persons arrested in connection with drug networks were released following a phone call from the Chief Minister's Office. He further claimed that several BJP leaders had direct connections with the drug trade.

Expressing concern over the impact of drugs on the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, Gogoi said parents and young people were increasingly worried about the situation. He announced that the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) would launch a statewide social awareness campaign among youths to promote a drug-free Assam, with the Congress extending its support to the initiative.

Gogoi also alleged that drug and other syndicate operations in Upper Assam had become a source of intense factional rivalry within the BJP, claiming that a cold war was underway between the Chief Minister and some of his ministerial colleagues over control of syndicates.

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