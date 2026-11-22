OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Siang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh that their concerns regarding the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue.

He asserted that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised while taking the project forward.

Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa near here after presenting the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people of Siang region and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

Assuring that a way forward would be found out through a positive dialogue vis-à-vis SUMP imbroglio, he said he has learnt about people's concerns through the media, acknowledging that many of the issues raised by them were significant.

On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.

"The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place," he said.

Describing SUMP as a project of national importance, Shah said it was crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development, the country's energy security, the state's revenue generation and its strategic interests.

Shah also assured that the government would provide "one of the country's most attractive" rehabilitation and resettlement packages for people affected by the proposed project.

He appealed to residents and organisations opposing the project to engage in discussions with the state government, which could facilitate further dialogue with the Union Home Ministry.

The minister stressed that constructive engagement was essential to finding a way forward that would safeguard local interests while addressing the development needs of Arunachal Pradesh and the aspirations of its youth.

He said the government would take the people into confidence while moving forward on the issue, reiterating that a positive dialogue would be the way to resolve the concerns surrounding the project.

Shah's assurance comes amid sustained opposition to the proposed mega dam from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the Siang and Upper Siang districts, who have raised concerns over its possible impact on their ancestral lands, villages, livelihood, environment and cultural identity.

Meanwhile, describing the presentation of President's Police Colour as a moment of immense pride for the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the people of the state, Shah stressed the state's crucial role in safeguarding the country's security along the 1,863-km international border.

He said the honour, the highest distinction bestowed upon a police force in the country, recognised the courage, discipline, dedication and commitment of the Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel.

Noting that the state police had grown into a strong force of nearly 16,000 personnel since its inception in the 1970s, he commended the force for playing an important role in maintaining peace and order in the state, while also tackling emerging challenges such as drug trafficking, organised crime, smuggling and cybercrime.

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