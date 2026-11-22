STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A speeding Maruti Baleno allegedly rammed into an electric three-wheeler on the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover on Saturday, killing the driver and leaving a passenger critically injured.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Kalita, a resident of Basistha. The car reportedly struck the three-wheeler head-on, killing Kalita at the spot.

The passenger, identified as Dipanjali Sinha, sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders rushed her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Police arrested the Baleno driver, Lalit Rai, a resident of Ambari. Officers alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Another occupant of the car, identified as Achit Sarkar, was also present during the crash. Police took up an investigation and questioned the car occupants to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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