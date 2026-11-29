STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has removed an unauthorised hoarding featuring the Ashoka Pillar after it was installed without the civic body's mandatory permission.

The GMC is preparing to initiate legal action against those responsible and is also expected to lodge a police complaint in connection with the incident.

The identity of the individual or organisation behind the installation remains unknown, and the civic body is yet to ascertain who erected the structure. The use of the Ashoka Pillar on the hoarding has also drawn attention. However, the GMC has not disclosed further details about the proposed legal action or the efforts to identify those involved.

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