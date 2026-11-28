CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The BJP will launch a 25-day grassroots outreach campaign in Meghalaya from December 1 to 25 under its nationwide Seva Doot Abhiyan to raise awareness about Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Aadhaar enrolment.

The party said government schemes should reach their intended beneficiaries rather than remain on paper. It pointed out that people in Meghalaya were more familiar with state government schemes, while awareness of Central government initiatives remained limited.

BJP spokesperson Michael Pakyntein said party workers would visit every constituency to educate people about Central schemes and encourage Aadhaar enrolment, particularly in areas where awareness of the initiatives was low. The campaign aims to help eligible beneficiaries access government welfare benefits.

"Government schemes must not remain on paper; they should reach the people," Pakyntein said.

He added that party workers would focus on educating residents and encouraging them to enrol for Aadhaar. He also pointed to gaps in the implementation of Central schemes in Meghalaya, saying, "There are so many schemes, many are not implemented in Meghalaya."

The campaign, which marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life since 2001, will conclude on December 25, 2026.

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