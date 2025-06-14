Gaurav Gogoi expresses concern over Dhubri situation, urges swift action and communal harmony

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has expressed serious concern over the recent developments in Dhubri.

In a strong statement, he emphasized the need for prompt and effective action against those involved in criminal activities aimed at disrupting peace in the region.

Gogoi stated, “The administration must act swiftly to identify and apprehend the miscreants responsible for creating unrest in Dhubri and ensure exemplary punishment. At the same time, it is equally important to ensure that no innocent civilian is harassed or victimized in the process."

He further reiterated that while every responsible citizen is duty-bound to respect the Constitution and the rule of law, those holding constitutional posts have an even greater responsibility to uphold these values.

Calling for unity and restraint, the APCC president urged all individuals who believe in the Constitution to maintain peace and communal harmony. “We must not allow the threads of mutual trust, respect, and communal harmony that bind the people of various communities to be broken," he said.

At this sensitive juncture, Gogoi appealed to everyone to refrain from making any provocative statements or engaging in actions that could hurt sentiments or damage mutual trust. Instead, he stressed the need for patience, restraint, and unwavering faith in each other and in democratic values.

