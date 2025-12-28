Gaurav Gogoi slams Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reaffirms ‘bor axom’ identity

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that no statement by the Chief Minister can alter Assam’s cultural identity and unity.

In a post on X, Gogoi said, “Assam will always be the land of Sankar-Azan, the land of Madhabdev, Bir Chilarai, and Sukapha; the land of Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Laxminath Bezbaruah and Bhupen Hazarika. This is the land of Swahid Kushal Konwar and Swahid Kamala Miri. This land is our land, our Axom, our Bor Axom.”

Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister, the Congress leader added that “nothing the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says can change that,” claiming that the CM’s words carry “little weight.” Gogoi further alleged that the Chief Minister “only understands syndicate, toll, coal, and buying tea gardens.”

Emphasizing unity, Gogoi said the people of Assam would remain united and continue to safeguard the interests of the bhumiputra, khilonjiya and Axombaaxi communities. “Today the people of Assam will remain united and promote the interests of our brothers and sisters,” he stated.

Also Read: Women must rise in business: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at MMUA event in Bajali