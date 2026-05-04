Gautam Adhikari: A tribute

Our only brother, Gau tam Adhikari, passed away suddenly on April 2, 2026 in Hyderabad, leaving us shocked and devastated, and struggling to come to terms with the immense loss and void that we will carry in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives.

Born on 21 May, 1978 in Shillong, he was the youngest of four siblings and the apple of the eye of his three sisters and parents. A dedicated son, a caring brother, a doting husband, a devoted father, and a loving brother-in-law and uncle, he fulfilled each role with equal grace and warmth.

He began his schooling at St. Peter’s, Shillong, and completed his Class X and XII from KV CRPF, Guwahati, after the family moved there in the early 1990s. Gautam went on to pursue Production Engineering from BVM Engineering College, Anand, Gujarat. He built an accomplished career across several organisations, including Assam Carbon, Godrej, Samsung, Reliance Jio, and Tata Play. He rose to the position of General Manager at Tata Play at a young age, driven by his passion, discipline, dedication, sincerity, and professionalism—qualities that defined him in every aspect of life.

A generous soul with a large heart, he actively involved himself in community activities and events, often volunteering his time and effort. He contributed meaningfully to community life with natural grace. His generosity and concern for the needy and underprivileged were reflected in the many friends and well-wishers who gathered to grieve with us and share how he had supported them in times of need, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

With an unbridled zest for life, he remained at the centre of family gatherings, spreading warmth, positivity, and joy. His fondness for long drives and his passion for cooking and hosting family and friends make us realise that life will never be the same without him. Yet, the memories of happiness and warmth he created will remain with us forever.

He is survived by his wife, a teenage son, ageing parents, three elder sisters, and their families.

On the day of his Adhya Shraddha, we pray for the peace of his soul and hope to carry forward the ideals he embodied in his short yet fulfilling life.

Grieving Sister,

Madhuchanda Adhikari

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