GCU announces new programmes in Data Sciences with lateral entry in 4th year

GUWAHATI: Keeping pace with the growing demand for interdisciplinary education and the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam, has announced admissions to two new industry-orientated undergraduate programmes—B.Sc. in Mathematics and Data Science and B.Sc. in Economics and Data Science. These programmes combine strong domain knowledge with modern data science skills to prepare students for careers in analytics, finance, technology, research, and higher education. Students from Arts, Science and Commerce stream can explore these new programmes.

The university has also introduced lateral entry into 4th-year option for eligible students from other universities. Students who have completed three years of an undergraduate programme (minimum 120 credits) without a backlog can join GCU’s fourth year to earn a UG degree with honours or honours with research, subject to credit transfer and university regulations.

More information is available on the university website www.gcuniversity.ac.in. Contact number: 9678703293, 9101994738. This information was stated in a press release.

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