Girijananda Chowdhury University receives approval to launch five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Girijananda Chowdhury University, Guwahati (GCU), Assam, has received approval on June 5, 2026, from the Bar Council of India (BCI) to introduce the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme, commencing from the academic session 2026-27. This development marks a significant milestone for legal education in Northeast India. The approval follows the university's formal recognition by the Bar Council of India in 2025. The Centre for Legal Studies at GCU has since undertaken substantial efforts to strengthen its academic framework, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance in accordance with BCI norms.

Admissions to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme are expected to commence shortly.

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