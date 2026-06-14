Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) honours folk artiste Hirakjyoti Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Guwahati, on Friday, organised a felicitation ceremony in honour of Hirakjyoti Sarma, visiting faculty member in Assamese Language and Assamese Folk Music, for being conferred with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2025.

Instituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in memory of legendary shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is one of India’s most prestigious national honours in the field of performing arts.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of a large gathering of teaching and non-teaching staff members of the university. On the occasion, Sarma also enthralled the audience with a captivating folk music performance.

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