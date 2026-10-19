Meghalaya: Three More UDP MLAs May Join NPP This Week

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Three of the four remaining United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs have sought an appointment with Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma at 4 pm on Monday, amid reports that they are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) this week. The development follows the Speaker's recognition of the merger of eight former UDP legislators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources, the date for the anticipated induction of Paul Lyngdoh, Nujorki Sungoh and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar into the NPP will be decided after Sungoh returns to Shillong from Kolkata. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the NPP's national president, is currently in New Delhi. The anticipated realignment comes days after the Speaker recognised the merger of eight of the UDP's 12 MLAs with the BJP. The eight legislators were Lahkmen Rymbui, Ollan Singh Suin, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, Mayralborn Syiem, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy.

If the three MLAs join the NPP, the UDP could be left with only its president, Metbah Lyngdoh, as its sole legislator. The proposed move would increase the NPP's strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from 33 to 36 MLAs, further consolidating its position in the ruling coalition.

If the anticipated shift materialises, it would mark another significant realignment in Meghalaya's regional political landscape, leaving the UDP with just one MLA.

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