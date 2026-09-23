Assam: PDUAM Dalgaon Hosts Free Medical Camp for Students and Locals

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MANGALDAI: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, on Tuesday organised a daylong free medical camp under the initiative of the Student Health and Welfare Cell in collaboration with the Mobile Medical Unit of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

The camp, inaugurated by the Principal of the college, Dr Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, was coordinated by Dr Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Joint Convenor of the Student Health and Welfare Cell, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers, staff, students, guardians, and locals. Over 200 students and locals availed medical consultation at the camp.

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