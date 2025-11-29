GMC holds awareness meet on Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized a Meeting-cum-Awareness Programme at its Uzanbazar office to familiarize officials and stakeholders with key provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). The initiative aimed to improve understanding of regulatory requirements and promote transparent practices in the city’s expanding real estate sector.

Ward councillors, technical officers and architects from GMC participated in the interactive session. Representatives from RERA Assam who addressed the programme included Adjudicating Officer Satya Nath Sarma, Registrar Krishna Baruah and Town Planner Gobinda Sonowal.

During the session, the resource persons detailed essential components of project registration, procedures for grievance redressal and the obligations developers must meet to comply with RERA norms. They underscored the necessity of registering projects on time and adhering strictly to regulatory guidelines to protect homebuyers’ interests and encourage ethical real estate development. GMC officials said the programme was crucial for strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring effective implementation of RERA across Guwahati.

