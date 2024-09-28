Dhubri Hosts Interactive Session on Effective Implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016

DHUBRI: An interactive session on effective implementation of Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act, 2016 with promoters, bankers, Association of Allottees and other stakeholders was held at the hall of District Library Auditorium in collaboration with Dhubri district administration.

Chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Assam Paban Borthakur, secretary of RERA Mukta Nath, Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Kokrajhar Govinda Sonowal, NEEPCO Director (Independent ) Bimal Oswal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Debomoy Sanyal, District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and heads of concerning departments were present in the meeting.

Secy of RERA Mukta Nath explained that Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act, 2016 is regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and to ensure sale of plot, apartment, building in an efficient and transparent manner and also to protect the interest of the consumers in the real estate sector.

He explained that any project where the area of land is more than 500 sq.metres or the number of apartments is more than 8 are to be registered and all the projects which has received completion certificate are to be registered and no promoter can advertise, market, sale or offer sale without registration.

Chairman of RERA, Paban Borthakur in his speech said that since development in the state is taking place at a very fast rate and there are so many upcoming projects, RERA is concerned with the number of complaints.

Deputy Director, Town and Country Planning, Kokrajhar, Govinda Sonowal, HDFC bank manager Anjan Kumar Sharma, NEEPCO chairman Bimal Oswal also spoke on the issues related to RERA.

