GMC holds special general meeting to review civic and developmental priorities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Special General Meeting of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was held at Poura Seva Bhawan in Betkuchi in the presence of Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai.

The meeting was attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, councillors and senior officials of the corporation.

During the meeting, participants deliberated on a range of important civic issues and developmental priorities aimed at improving urban infrastructure and public service delivery in the city. Special emphasis was placed on preparations for the ongoing Swachhata Survekshan campaign, with discussions focusing on measures to enhance cleanliness, sanitation and citizen participation across Guwahati.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of developmental works being undertaken in various GMC wards. Officials assessed the status of ongoing projects and discussed strategies to ensure their timely completion in order to improve civic amenities and the quality of life of residents.

Preparations for upcoming VVIP visits were another key agenda item. Officials reviewed logistical arrangements and coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth execution of administrative and civic responsibilities during the visits.

Interactive discussions were held on strengthening urban governance mechanisms, enhancing service delivery and addressing public concerns more effectively. Participants stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among elected representatives and officials to achieve the city’s developmental goals.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underscored the need for efficient governance, improved civic infrastructure and citizen-centric initiatives to meet the growing needs of Guwahati’s urban population.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the corporation’s commitment to building a cleaner, more efficient and citizen-centric Guwahati through collaborative planning and the effective implementation of civic development programmes.

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