Kaushik Rai Reviews Silsako Project, Targets Relief from Guwahati Waterlogging

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai inspected the ongoing Silsako restoration and flood management works on Friday and expressed hope that the flagship initiative aimed at tackling waterlogging in Guwahati would be completed ahead of the next monsoon season.

Accompanied by officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, the minister visited Silsako Beel and examined other drainage-related projects undertaken to address the city’s chronic flooding issues. The restoration project assumed importance after a large-scale eviction exercise in the wetland area, which was undertaken to revive its natural capacity to retain and channel excess water. Rai said the government was closely monitoring the progress of the work to ensure that the project was executed effectively and completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He said a review meeting with officials of GMC and GMDA had been held recently and that the field inspection enabled him to assess the pace of implementation. According to the minister, rejuvenating Silsako Beel remained a key component of efforts to strengthen Guwahati’s drainage network and minimise instances of artificial flooding. Rai, however, observed that resolving the city’s waterlogging problems would require long-term and sustained intervention. He said the government remained committed to gradually freeing Guwahati from recurrent flooding through coordinated planning, infrastructure development and regular monitoring.

During the visit, the minister also inspected the Bahini River, drainage facilities and vulnerable areas such as Juripar, Six Mile and Borbari, where officials apprised him of the status of ongoing works and preparations ahead of the rainy season.

Emphasising the need for proper upkeep of drainage channels, Rai said clogged drains and inadequate maintenance continued to aggravate waterlogging during heavy showers. He underlined the importance of regular cleaning and effective waste disposal to ensure uninterrupted flow of water.

The minister also pointed to water flowing into Guwahati from neighbouring Meghalaya as a persistent challenge, particularly during periods of intense rainfall. He said that while immediate efforts were focused on improving existing drainage systems, the government would also examine long-term measures to tackle the issue of upstream runoff.

Appealing to citizens for cooperation, Rai urged residents to contribute towards keeping drains and public areas free from waste, saying public participation was essential to improving the city’s resilience against flooding.

He also cautioned contractors against negligence and delays in execution of infrastructure works, stating that accountability would be fixed in cases where incomplete or substandard projects caused hardship to the public. Rai said the government would hold discussions with contractors to ensure timely completion of projects and take stringent action against those responsible for lapses.

Investigators were examining CCTV footage, which reportedly captured images of one of the suspects. Further investigation is underway.

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