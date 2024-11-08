GMC Imposes Rs. 3 Lakh Penalty on Dispur Dhaba in Ganeshguri, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Dhaba, an eatery in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, has been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs. 3 lakh by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for multiple violations of municipal regulations. The fines were imposed after an inspection revealed several issues at the establishment, including non-renewal of the eatery’s trade license, lack of essential fire and safety equipment in the kitchen, and violation of building bylaws.

The inspection also found that the eatery had not properly maintained dustbins for waste disposal and had no agreement in place with solid waste management NGOs for proper waste handling. Furthermore, the establishment was occupying a portion of the footpath without authorization, disrupting public space and pedestrian movement.

The GMC has given Dispur Dhaba a specified timeframe to address these issues and comply with all required standards. Failure to comply may result in further action. This crackdown by the GMC aims to ensure that eateries and establishments adhere to municipal regulations, prioritizing public safety and well-being.

