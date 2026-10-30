GMC Plans CCTV Monitoring at Garbage Hotspots Across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has discussed installing CCTV cameras at garbage-vulnerable points, renovating public toilets and developing market infrastructure at its 67th Mayor-in-Council meeting.

The meeting reviewed ongoing development projects and administrative matters, focusing on improving waste management, public amenities and coordination among departments.

The proposed CCTV surveillance aims to strengthen monitoring of vulnerable dumping points. The meeting also discussed library facilities across municipal wards and the Purple City Campaign 2.0. Other civic proposals were reviewed to address implementation-related issues and improve the delivery of municipal services across Guwahati.

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