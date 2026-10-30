NFR Upgrades Passenger Facilities at Kamakhya Railway Station

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated upgraded facilities at Kamakhya Railway Station to improve passenger amenities and strengthen infrastructure.

The upgrades include dedicated traffic lanes, a covered pick-up and drop-off portico, a double-lane exit road and an improved reserve lounge with doubled seating capacity. The station has also received an integrated passenger information system, improved announcement facilities and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Platform No. 4 has been upgraded with improved flooring, roofing, drainage and passenger seating, increased from 150 to 360. Two dedicated drinking-water booths for Divyangjan passengers and five additional booths for other passengers have also been provided.

The road connecting the station to the Coaching Depot has been widened into a two-lane facility to improve access for heavy vehicles and streamline depot operations.

NFR said the improvements aimed to enhance passenger comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency, a press release said.

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